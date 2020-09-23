Dividends
Kimball International, Inc. (KBAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 24, 2020

Kimball International, Inc. (KBAL) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KBAL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that KBAL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.17, the dividend yield is 3.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KBAL was $11.17, representing a -50.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.40 and a 36.39% increase over the 52 week low of $8.19.

KBAL is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) and Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM). KBAL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.11.

