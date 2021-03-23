Kimball International, Inc. (KBAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 24, 2021

Kimball International, Inc. (KBAL) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KBAL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that KBAL has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of KBAL was $13.61, representing a -7.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.68 and a 66.18% increase over the 52 week low of $8.19.

KBAL is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) and Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK). KBAL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.62. Zacks Investment Research reports KBAL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -61.24%, compared to an industry average of 3.3%.

