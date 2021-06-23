Kimball International, Inc. (KBAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 24, 2021

Kimball International, Inc. (KBAL) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KBAL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that KBAL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.11, the dividend yield is 2.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KBAL was $13.11, representing a -11.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.86 and a 29.8% increase over the 52 week low of $10.10.

KBAL is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) and Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN). KBAL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.25.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KBAL Dividend History page.

