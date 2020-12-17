Kimball International, Inc. (KBAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 18, 2020

Kimball International, Inc. (KBAL) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KBAL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that KBAL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.41, the dividend yield is 2.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KBAL was $12.41, representing a -42.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.76 and a 51.53% increase over the 52 week low of $8.19.

KBAL is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) and Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM). KBAL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.94.

