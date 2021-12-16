Kimball International, Inc. (KBAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2021

Kimball International, Inc. (KBAL) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased KBAL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that KBAL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.63, the dividend yield is 3.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KBAL was $10.63, representing a -28.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.86 and a 5.35% increase over the 52 week low of $10.09.

KBAL is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) and Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN). KBAL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.08.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the kbal Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

