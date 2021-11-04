Kimball Electronics' (NASDAQ:KE) 214% YoY earnings expansion surpassed the shareholder returns over the past year

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. For example, the Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 135%. On top of that, the share price is up 37% in about a quarter. It is also impressive that the stock is up 70% over three years, adding to the sense that it is a real winner.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Kimball Electronics investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's one-year performance.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Kimball Electronics was able to grow EPS by 214% in the last twelve months. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 135% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Kimball Electronics as it was before. This could be an opportunity.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:KE Earnings Per Share Growth November 4th 2021

It is of course excellent to see how Kimball Electronics has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on Kimball Electronics' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Kimball Electronics has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 135% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 15% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Kimball Electronics is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those can't be ignored...

Of course Kimball Electronics may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

