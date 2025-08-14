Kimball Electronics Focuses on Medical

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) reported fiscal fourth quarter 2025 results via press release on August 12, 2025, with net sales of $380.5 million (a 12% year-over-year decrease) and adjusted net income of $8.4 million ($0.34 per diluted share). Management highlighted aggressive medical contract manufacturing (CMO) expansion and a significantly reduced debt load, but guided for 2%-9% lower FY2026 revenue amid a major automotive program loss and targeted investment for future higher-margin opportunities.

Medical CMO focus redefines Kimball Electronics’ investment thesis

Medical segment net sales reached $107 million, marking 5% year-over-year growth in Medical segment sales (non-GAAP) and comprising 28% of total sales; the segment benefitted from the restart and expansion of a major customer’s program (non-GAAP), with Kimball now moving from partial production to exclusive, company-wide final assembly. The new Indianapolis medical facility, a 300,000-square-foot site, is designed to accommodate several hundred million dollars of annual revenue, with initial capital spending of approximately $30 million in FY2026 and overall capital expenditures guided at $50 million to $60 million for FY2026.

"We're approaching our medical CMO strategy with additional steps to position the company for long-term profitable growth. As Jana mentioned, we expect to continue to generate positive cash flow, and we will deploy that capital toward growing the CMO. As we evaluate the medical CMO space, we see opportunity for higher EBITDA margins. Our strategy is to pursue growth with blue-chip customers with long product life cycles and a high degree of visibility. It's not just about adding capabilities; it's about building a scalable platform that supports the work we already do well, creates opportunities for vertical integration, and positions us to take on more of the complex programs that align with our strengths."

-- Ric Phillips, CEO

This explicitly signals a structural pivot toward higher-value, less commoditized business.

Kimball Electronics strengthens balance sheet and cash flow discipline

Operating cash flow was $78.1 million and a record $183.9 million in cash generated by operating activities for FY2025, coupled with a 50% year-over-year debt reduction to $147.5 million as of quarter end a $64.6 million (19%) inventory decrease compared to a year ago. Cash conversion days (CCD) improved substantially, dropping to 85 days compared to 100 days in Q4 FY2024 and 99 days in Q3 FY2025, with additional initiatives targeting a further decline toward 75 days, supported by new working capital initiatives to be rolled out in FY2026.

"Cash generated by operating activities in the quarter was $78.1 million, our sixth consecutive quarter of positive cash flow. Cash conversion days were 85 days compared to 100 days in Q4 fiscal 2024 and 99 days last quarter. This represents our lowest CCD in three years, with the decrease this quarter compared to Q3 driven by all components of the calculation, with PDSOH showing the strongest improvement. We see additional opportunity to drive higher levels of cash from our EMS operations while continuing to reduce CCD with new working capital initiatives that will be rolled out in FY 2026. Inventory ended the quarter at $273.5 million, a $23.1 million reduction compared to Q3 and $64.6 million or 19% lower than a year ago. Capital expenditures for the quarter were $9.6 million."

These actions provide dry powder for growth initiatives or opportunistic acquisitions.

Automotive and industrial segments offset medical growth, pressuring topline

The automotive vertical posted $184 million in net sales, a 13% year-over-year decline in automotive net sales, and comprised 48% of company sales, reflecting the exit from a major electronic braking program in Mexico and softness in EV-related electronic steering. The industrial segment recorded $90 million in sales, down 12% year over year when excluding divestitures, with broad-based decline in North America and Europe; overall, top-line guidance for FY2026 is $1.35 billion to $1.45 billion, down 2%-9% versus FY2025.

"To put our sales guidance in perspective, two important events occurred in fiscal 2025 that have been normalized when planning for fiscal 2026. The loss of the braking program in Reynosa will have a $60 million unfavorable impact in the year. In addition, we do not expect another large consigned inventory sale similar to Q3 to occur again. Without these two items, our top-line guide is approximately flat year over year. We expect modest growth in our Medical and Industrial businesses, but it will be offset by a decline in automotive. Margins are estimated to be in line with FY 2025 as we repurpose some of the benefit of the Tampa closure to focus on growing the CMO and our core EMS business."

-- Jana Croom, CFO

Losing volume in automotive and seeing muted industrial demand heightens near-term earnings pressure, increasing dependency on a successful ramp in medical CMO to offset secular and customer churn risk in legacy segments.

Looking Ahead

Fiscal 2026 guidance calls for net sales of $1.35 billion to $1.45 billion (a 2%-9% year-over-year decline) and adjusted operating income margin of 4%-4.25% (vs. 4.1% in FY2025), with capital expenditures of $50 million to $60 million, heavily weighted toward the new Indianapolis medical facility. Management targets a tax rate in the low 30% range and aims to further improve cash conversion days with new working capital initiatives. No explicit quantitative guidance was provided for fiscal 2027, but management anticipates positive top-line growth returning in FY2027 alongside strategic ramp-ups in the medical segment.

This article was created using Large Language Models (LLMs) based on The Motley Fool's insights and investing approach. It has been reviewed by our AI quality control systems. Since LLMs cannot (currently) own stocks, it has no positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.