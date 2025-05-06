KIMBALL ELECTRONICS Earnings Results: $KE Reports Quarterly Earnings

KIMBALL ELECTRONICS ($KE) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.27 per share, beating estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $374,610,000, beating estimates of $348,224,460 by $26,385,540.
KIMBALL ELECTRONICS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of KIMBALL ELECTRONICS stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HODGES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. removed 345,475 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,470,746
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 211,851 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,967,969
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 141,411 shares (+239.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,648,628
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 125,580 shares (-11.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,352,113
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 105,889 shares (+45.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,741,874
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 102,440 shares (-5.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,918,701
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 92,166 shares (+5.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,726,269
KIMBALL ELECTRONICS Government Contracts
We have seen $35,298 of award payments to $KE over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- FY25 USCG AIRSTATION CORPUS CHRISTI TOOL CALIBRATION RECURRING SERVICE: $22,973
- ONE TIME SERVICE WITH KIMBALL ELECTRONICS FOR ASM QUOTE NUMBER: KEL-228590-2023: $4,400
- ONE TIME SERVICE WITH KIMBALL ELECTRONICS AT ASM IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE ATTACHED QUOTES: KEL-302725-2024, K...: $3,975
- THIS IS A ONE TIME SERVICE WITH KIMBALL ELECTRONICS AT ASM IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE ATTACHED QUOTES: KEL-2176...: $3,950
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
