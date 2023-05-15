Kim Moore: Investing in a More Equitable World

Ladderworks is a publishing platform of diverse picture books and an online curriculum with the mission to empower over a million kids to become social entrepreneurs. Our current series features interviews by our interplanetary journalist Spiffy with inspiring Social Entrepreneurs, Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Builders, and Changemakers who are advancing the UN SDGs.

Hello, friends! Spiffy here with the scoop on the entrepreneurial leaders of Planet Earth. As the only interplanetary journalist stationed on this blue planet, I’m thrilled to present this galactic exclusive with Kimberly Moore, partner in value creation at Glynn Capital. Let’s learn what’s happening at Glynn Capital and how Kim is making a positive impact in the world.

Spiffy: Hi, Kim! Thanks a million for talking to me today. Tell me, what challenge are you addressing through Glynn Capital?

Kim: Thanks for having me, Spiffy! Our organization, Glynn Capital, is focused on investments in private and public technology growth companies. We seek to be long-term investors in a limited number of excellent companies with world-class management teams, sustainable business models, and long-term growth potential.

Spiffy: Very cool! What motivated you to do it?

Kim: I personally love investing into companies, because I believe it’s one of the most important pieces of making an impact on the world. Once we fund a company, they will use those dollars to hire and retain their employees. The goal is that those employees will find ways to impact the world, influence business design and culture, and hopefully make the world a better place through creating advances in technology.

Spiffy: How would you say that your organization is working towards a more equitable world?

Kim: I think investors can make a more equitable world through the lens of business and finance. We can suggest to CEOs and board members to think about their objectives toward making a more equitable world and hold them accountable to those objectives. Examples of these objectives can include compensation, career development, management, boardroom composition, as well as outlining and measuring as an organization through DEIA (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility).

Spiffy: Tell me about a recent organization milestone or initiative. What impact does it make on your audience or community?

Kim: We recently launched Glynn 100, a curated network of leaders within technology, IT, security, finance, marketing, and human resources at Glynn Capital. We now have over 320 members in the network. We are intentional about the DEIA component of the network, and we focus on creating access to companies we have invested in (e.g. management, board, advisor referrals) and access to investing.

Spiffy: Awesome! Tell me about an inspiring startup that your organization has helped to advance its impact.

Kim: We aim to help all of the companies we invest into. Our firm provides venture capital funding to help grow businesses. This helps the businesses hire more people, gain new customers, support existing customers, refine their product offering(s), and more. In addition to venture capital financing, our team makes meaningful business introductions, some of which became customers, partners, candidates to hire, and/or investors. One organization we partner with and have helped advance its impact is Black Women On Boards (BWOB). We partner with BWOB to connect our CEOs in our portfolio to more diverse board members within BWOB.

Spiffy: Is there anything else you would love to tell our audience?

Kim: I think anyone can tap into their inner entrepreneur regardless of which career path they embark on. It really comes down to creating an intention around what kind of person you want to be, what kind of impact you hope to make, and how to make the most of the resources you have in front of you.

Spiffy: Thanks for speaking with me today, Kim—it’s been an honor!

Kim Moore is based in San Francisco, where she helps lead and support Glynn Capital’s investment activities in growth-stage enterprise software technology companies and oversees the firm’s value creation strategy. (Nominated by Kayla Glanville of Upaway. First published on the Ladderworks website on May 15, 2023.)

