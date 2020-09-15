Kim Kardashian to freeze Facebook, Instagram accounts to protest hate speech

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Kim Kardashian West on Tuesday decided to freeze her Facebook and Instagram accounts in protest against the spread of hate and misinformation on the social media platforms.

"Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy," Kardashian West said in a tweet, as she joined the "Stop Hate for Profit" campaign that has pressured Facebook Inc FB.O to remove hate speech. (https://bit.ly/2Rwh9CO)

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

