Kim Kardashian, the SEC and Celebrity Endorsements

I never thought I would sit down to write a piece about Kim Kardashian, but the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has forced my hand. We learned this morning that Kim, a reality TV star and social media influencer, has agreed to pay the federal commission over $1 million to settle charges that she unlawfully promoted a crypto token, EthereumMax (EMAX). It is a move that will have some cheering but leave some people like other influencers in the crypto industry, angry, a little scared and most of all confused.

I suppose that in the current environment, I should make it very clear at this point that I am in the second of those groups to some extent. I am currently the Head of Research for a crypto community called SmartFi, a role for which I am paid. That may inform my opinion on this matter a bit, but I am not an influencer by any means, and don’t promote things here because I am paid to do so. I haven’t mentioned my role at SmartFi much before, even when writing about cryptocurrencies, in large part because I thought that doing so wouldn’t be right. I am paid by them, after all. Apparently, though, the SEC would like me to do so from here on out, or is it the opposite? Should I mention it because I am being paid by them and not doing so would leave me liable to prosecution? Or not mention it because anything I write about crypto will be seen as promotion and mentioning the company and/or their token will leave me liable to prosecution? I am not sure, but it feels like I could be punished by the SEC either way.

That kind of confusion is natural when you look at this ruling and the implications of it.

First and foremost, when Kardashian posted on Instagram about EMAX, the post contained the phrase “#ad.” That seems pretty clear to me that the post is an ad, but it seems that the SEC believes that we will think that stands for Associate Director or maybe Athletic Director. Seriously though, if clearly saying that a post is an ad isn’t enough, what was she supposed to do? We know that when Matt Damon, Tom Brady or whoever comes on our TVs to promote a crypto platform, it is an ad. But shouldn’t they be fined too for not saying so? Or what about Tony Romo and Charles Barclay’s shameless pushing of Subway? They don’t tell us how much they are being paid. I’m sure there are people out there who saw their blatant promotion of Subway sandwiches and wasted money on a sub they didn’t like. Shouldn’t those people be protected too?

The simple fact is that we live in a celebrity endorsement culture. It is too late to put that particular genie back in the bottle, and the SEC’s attempt to say that somehow the things under their purview are special and unlike the makeup, lifestyle products, bottled water and other stuff pushed on social media every day is condescending. The money that gullible people spend on the other stuff is simply gone. At least those that bought EMAX had a chance that the coin would appreciate.

It didn’t work out, of course, and I suppose that for a reactive body like the SEC, that is the point. I mean, can you remember them ever getting upset about someone promoting something that massively appreciated in value? No, nor can I. They look only at things where people lost money, then turn around and tell us that it wasn’t our fault, that we couldn’t possibly know that buying a small crypto token or a penny stock was risky, and that somebody has to pay.

As I said, I never thought that I would find myself writing here about Kim Kardashian, and even if I did, I certainly didn’t think it would be to defend her. However, in this situation, she is being punished because the thing she promoted turned out not to be a good buy for her fans and followers. If that is now the standard for the federal government when it comes to imposing fines for celebrity endorsement, then a lot more people than Kim are in a whole heap of trouble.

