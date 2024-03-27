Kim Kardashian sued over 'knockoffs' of artist's furniture

By Blake Brittain

March 27 (Reuters) - The Judd Foundation, a non-profit group dedicated to the legacy of artist Donald Judd, sued reality-television star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian in California federal court on Wednesday for allegedly featuring fake versions of his furniture in a YouTube video.

The foundation's lawsuit said that Kardashian unlawfully described "knockoff" Judd tables and chairs made by Los Angeles-based interior design firm Clements Design as genuine Judd furniture. The complaint accused Kardashian of false endorsement and Clements Design of false advertising, unfair competition and trademark and copyright infringement.

Representatives for Kardashian and Clements Design did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the lawsuit.

Judd Foundation president Rainer Judd, the artist's daughter, said in a statement that Judd's furniture is an "integral part of his legacy" and that the "existence of inauthentic furniture undermines the integrity of his original work."

Judd, who died in 1994, was a leading figure in minimalist art whose works have been featured at museums including New York's Museum of Modern Art and London's Tate Modern. The foundation said it sells his furniture designs "faithfully adhering to Mr. Judd's exacting specifications."

According to the complaint, Kardashian's skincare company SKKN by Kim hired Clements Design to make tables and chairs in Judd's style for its offices. Kardashian allegedly publicized the fake furniture in a 2022 YouTube video tour of the offices.

"If you guys are furniture people — because I've really gotten into furniture lately — these Donald Judd tables are really amazing and totally blend in with the seats," Kardashian said in the video, according to screenshots included in the complaint. A link in the complaint led to an inaccessible private YouTube video on Wednesday.

The lawsuit said several outlets covering the video wrongly reported that the office featured Donald Judd furniture, which "predictably led consumers to believe the source of the furniture was Judd Foundation" and that Kardashian and her company were "associated with or endorsed by Mr. Judd and the Donald Judd brand."

The foundation said that it was left with "no choice" but to sue after Clements Design and Kardashian refused to recycle the furniture, delete the video or issue corrective advertising.

The case is Judd Foundation v. Clements Design Inc, U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, No. 2:24-cv-02496.

For the Judd Foundation: Megan Bannigan and David Bernstein of Debevoise & Plimpton; and Russell Selmont of Ervin Cohen & Jessup

For Clements Design and Kardashian: not yet available

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington)

