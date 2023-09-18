News & Insights

Kim Jong Un returns to North Korea after Russia visit -KCNA

September 18, 2023 — 05:20 pm EDT

Written by Soo-hyang Choi for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Sept 19 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has completed his visit to Russia and passed through the North's border station of the Tumangang Railway Station early on Monday, state media reported on Tuesday.

The rare week-long trip included talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on closer military and other cooperation.

The visit "further deepened the comradely fellowship and friendly ties with" Putin and "opened a new chapter of the development of" relations between North Korea and Russia, KCNA news agency said.

