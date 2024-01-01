Kim Jong Un Announces North Korea's Intent To Launch 3 Spy Satellites In 2024

North Korea has announced plans to launch three additional spy satellites in the coming year while reassessing its reconciliation efforts with South Korea amid strained relations.

What Happened: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un emphasized that South Korea should no longer be considered a partner for reunification, as Seoul has branded Pyongyang a "main enemy."

Kim stressed the need to revamp the reunification policy and relations with South Korea during a major political meeting to set the agenda for the new year, reports Bloomberg.

Rising tensions have been further fueled by North Korea's criticism of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, whom North Korea has labeled "a puppet traitor."

North Korea has also issued threats, including turning the Pacific Ocean into a firing range, in response to increased military cooperation among the U.S., South Korea and Japan.

The South Korean intelligence agency has predicted that North Korea will launch military and cyber provocations next year as Kim's regime seeks to gain attention during election campaigns in the U.S. and South Korea.

North Korea has a history of conducting missile and nuclear tests during elections, particularly when conservative politicians take a tough stance on Pyongyang.

The decision to deploy additional spy satellites follows North Korea's successful launch and operation of its first spy satellite in 2023.

This move provides the North Korean military with enhanced surveillance capabilities, enabling it to monitor the movements of U.S. troops stationed in South Korea since the Korean War, as well as allied forces in the region.

Kim Jong Un's regime has significantly expanded its military capabilities, conducting over 100 ballistic missile tests in the past two years.

Additionally, the regime has made substantial progress in its weapons program, including testing a new missile designed to target the U.S. mainland and activating a long-dormant nuclear reactor that could substantially increase plutonium production.

Furthermore, North Korea's economy has received a boost from arms transfers to Russia in recent months, providing Kim with the resources to avoid engaging in disarmament-for-aid talks with the U.S.

