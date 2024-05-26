News & Insights

Kim Heng Ltd Conducts Productive 2024 AGM

May 26, 2024 — 12:17 am EDT

Kim Heng Ltd (SG:5G2) has released an update.

At the Kim Heng Ltd Annual General Meeting chaired by Mr. Thomas Tan Keng Siong, the CFO, Mr. Nick Lim, presented the 2024 company overview, which had been previously published. No pre-submitted questions were received from shareholders, and questions raised during the meeting were addressed. The AGM, which had a quorum, was held at The Chevrons in Singapore.

