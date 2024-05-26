Kim Heng Ltd Conducts Productive 2024 AGM

Kim Heng Ltd (SG:5G2) has released an update.

At the Kim Heng Ltd Annual General Meeting chaired by Mr. Thomas Tan Keng Siong, the CFO, Mr. Nick Lim, presented the 2024 company overview, which had been previously published. No pre-submitted questions were received from shareholders, and questions raised during the meeting were addressed. The AGM, which had a quorum, was held at The Chevrons in Singapore.

For further insights into SG:5G2 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.