Kiltearn Bought 265,000 LKQ Shares for an $8 Million Bet on the Auto Parts Industry

Key Points

Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its LKQ position by 264,600 shares; estimated transaction value is $7.98 million based on quarterly average price.

The quarter-end value of the LKQ stake rose by $7.91 million, reflecting both the trade and stock price movement.

The transaction value represents 1.73% of Kiltearn’s reportable U.S. equity assets under management (AUM).

Post-trade, the fund held 495,500 shares valued at $14.96 million, or 3.24% of AUM.

The LKQ position remains outside the fund’s top five holdings as of December 31, 2025.

10 stocks we like better than LKQ ›

What happened

An SEC filing dated Feb. 13, 2026, shows Kiltearn Partners LLP bought 264,600 shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value was $7.98 million, based on the average closing price for the quarter. The position’s quarter-end value increased by $7.91 million, a figure that incorporates both the trade and fluctuations in the stock price.

What else to know

Kiltearn’s buy brought its LKQ stake to 3.24% of its 13F reportable AUM as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: AMG: $68.15 million (14.8% of AUM) NYSE: DG: $42.02 million (9.1% of AUM) NYSE: CVS: $35.06 million (7.6% of AUM) NYSE: LUV: $29.48 million (6.4% of AUM) NASDAQ: CMCSA: $28.94 million (6.3% of AUM)

As of Feb. 13, 2026, LKQ shares were priced at $34.10, down 8.6% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 20.37 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $13.96 billion Net income (TTM) $697.00 million Dividend yield 3.52% Price (as of market close 2/13/26) $34.10

Company snapshot

Distributes replacement auto parts, components, and systems for vehicle repair and maintenance, including body panels, mechanical parts, glass, and specialty accessories.

Operates a distribution-based business model across North America and Europe, sourcing both new and recycled parts to serve the automotive aftermarket.

Serves collision and mechanical repair shops, new and used car dealerships, and retail customers globally.

LKQ Corporation is a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts with a broad geographic footprint and a diversified product portfolio. The company leverages scale and sourcing capabilities to provide cost-effective solutions for vehicle repair and maintenance. Its focus on both recycled and aftermarket parts supports a resilient business model in the automotive aftermarket sector.

What this transaction means for investors

The addition of 264,600 LKQ Corp. shares during the fourth quarter of 2025 didn’t push it into the firm’s top five holdings, but it’s up there. At a value of about $15 million, it’s the portfolio’s 12th largest holding.

The past few years haven’t been easy ones to own shares of LKQ. The stock is down by about 43% from the peak it set in 2022. Trailing 12-month net income has fallen by 39.1% over the past three years.

It appears Patient Capital is encouraged by LKQ’s decision to sell its self-service segment last September. Following the divestiture, LKQ raised its outlook for 2025 operating cash flow by $25 million to a range between $0.825 billion and $1.025 billion.

In addition to divesting the self-service segment last year, LKQ initiated a new strategic review in January to maximize shareholder value. As part of the review, the Board of Directors is considering a sale of the company.

Should you buy stock in LKQ right now?

Before you buy stock in LKQ, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and LKQ wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $414,554!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,120,663!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 14, 2026.

Cory Renauer has positions in CVS Health. The Motley Fool recommends Affiliated Managers Group, CVS Health, Comcast, LKQ, and Southwest Airlines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.