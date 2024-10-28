Kilroy Realty Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance

Kilroy Realty ( (KRC) ) has issued an announcement.

Kilroy Realty Corporation reported a robust Q3 2024, with a revenue increase of 2.2% to $289.9 million, and a 4.5% rise in funds from operations to $140.4 million. The company is actively expanding, acquiring a strategically located office campus in San Diego, while maintaining a strong leasing activity with over 436,000 square feet signed. Kilroy also demonstrated financial discipline by repaying a $120 million term loan and declared a quarterly dividend, highlighting its solid financial position and growth strategy.

