Kilroy Realty Q4 FFO Rises

(RTTNews) - Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $59.5 million or $0.50 per share, compared to $47.3 million or $0.40 per share last year.

Funds from operations were $144.9 million or $1.20 per share for the quarter, as compared to $129.3 million or $1.08 per last year.

Revenues were $286.4 million for the quarter, as compared to $269.0 million last year.

Looking forward to the full year 2025, the company expects earnings per share of $1.01 to $1.22 and Nareit FFO of $3.85 to $4.05 per share.

