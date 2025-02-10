News & Insights

Markets
KRC

Kilroy Realty Q4 FFO Rises

February 10, 2025 — 05:06 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $59.5 million or $0.50 per share, compared to $47.3 million or $0.40 per share last year.

Funds from operations were $144.9 million or $1.20 per share for the quarter, as compared to $129.3 million or $1.08 per last year.

Revenues were $286.4 million for the quarter, as compared to $269.0 million last year.

Looking forward to the full year 2025, the company expects earnings per share of $1.01 to $1.22 and Nareit FFO of $3.85 to $4.05 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KRC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.