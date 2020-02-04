Markets
KRC

Kilroy Realty Q4 FFO Climbs; Sees Higher FFO In FY20

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC) reported late Monday that its fourth-quarter funds from operations or FFO was $109.5 million or $1.00 per share, compared to $81.3 million or $0.78 per share a year ago.

Net income available to common stockholders fell to $72.5 million or $0.67 per share from last year's $160.2 million or $1.58 per share.

Revenues for the quarter increased to $220.24 million from last year's $190.84 million.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2020, the company expects FFO of $445.30 million to $467.70 million or $4.01 to $4.21 per share, with a midpoint of $4.11 per share.

Net income available to common stockholders is projected to be $219 million to $241 million or $2.01 to $2.21 per share.

In the year 2019, FFO was $418.48 million or $3.91 per share, and available net income was $195.44 million or $1.86 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KRC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular