Kilroy Realty Q4 FFO Climbs; Sees Higher FFO In FY20

(RTTNews) - Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC) reported late Monday that its fourth-quarter funds from operations or FFO was $109.5 million or $1.00 per share, compared to $81.3 million or $0.78 per share a year ago.

Net income available to common stockholders fell to $72.5 million or $0.67 per share from last year's $160.2 million or $1.58 per share.

Revenues for the quarter increased to $220.24 million from last year's $190.84 million.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2020, the company expects FFO of $445.30 million to $467.70 million or $4.01 to $4.21 per share, with a midpoint of $4.11 per share.

Net income available to common stockholders is projected to be $219 million to $241 million or $2.01 to $2.21 per share.

In the year 2019, FFO was $418.48 million or $3.91 per share, and available net income was $195.44 million or $1.86 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.