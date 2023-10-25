Kilroy Realty Q3 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $52.8 million or $0.45 per share, as compared to $79.8 million or $0.68 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter grew 2.8% to $283.6 million, as compared to $276.0 million last year.

Funds from operations was $134.0 million or $1.12 per share for the quarter, as compared to $139.7 million or $1.17 per share last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.35 per share and revenues of $278.33 million for the quarter.

Looking forward to the full year 2023, the company expects earnings of $1.75 to $1.80 per share and FFO per share of $4.55 to $4.60.

