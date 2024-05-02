Kilroy Realty Q1 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $49.9 million or $0.42 per share, compared to $56.6 million or $0.48 per share last year.

Funds from operations for the quarter were $133.7 million or $1.11 per share, compared to $146.0 million or $1.22 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter were $278.6 million, down from $292.8 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.43 per share and revenues of $275.06 million for the quarter.

Looking forward to the full year 2024, the company now expects earnings of $1.46 to $1.61 per share and FFO per share of $4.15 to $4.30. Previously, the company expected earnings of $1.45 to $1.61 per share and revenues of $4.10 to $4.25 per share.

