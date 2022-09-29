Kilroy Realty (KRC) Surges 5.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Kilroy Realty (KRC) shares ended the last trading session 5.3% higher at $43.45. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 15.9% loss over the past four weeks.

The increased optimism can be attributed to recovering industry fundamentals. Also, it stems from investors’ favorable view on the industry amid an anticipation that the Fed could adopt a reverse course of action with respect to interest rates, if economic trends tip into a deep-recession mode in the future.

This real estate investment trust is expected to post quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $1.14 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +16.3%. Revenues are expected to be $264.45 million, up 13.8% from the year-ago quarter.

While FFO and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in FFO estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Kilroy Realty, the consensus FFO per share estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in FFO estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on KRC going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Kilroy Realty is a member of the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. One other stock in the same industry, Postal Realty Trust (PSTL), finished the last trading session 4% higher at $15.01. PSTL has returned -3.7% over the past month.

Postal Realty Trust's consensus FFO per share estimate for the upcoming report has changed -2.4% over the past month to $0.25. Compared to the company's year-ago FFO per share, this represents a change of -7.4%. Postal Realty Trust currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).



