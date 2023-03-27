Kilroy Realty (KRC) Soars 6.0%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Kilroy Realty KRC shares ended the last trading session 6% higher at $29.26. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 25.8% loss over the past four weeks.



The increased optimism in the stock is attributable to the rebound in the United States office real estate market.



This real estate investment trust is expected to post quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $1.17 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +0.9%. Revenues are expected to be $286.84 million, up 8% from the year-ago quarter.



While FFO and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in FFO estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.



For Kilroy Realty, the consensus estimate for the quarter’s FFO per share has been revised marginally lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in FFO estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on KRC going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Kilroy Realty is part of the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. Physicians Realty Trust DOC, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 3.8% higher at $14.37. DOC has returned -8.1% in the past month.



The consensus estimate for Physicians Realty Trust's FFO per share for the upcoming report has changed -1.8% over the past month to $0.25. Compared to the company's year-ago FFO per share, this represents a change of -7.4%. Physicians Realty Trust currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

