Kilroy Realty (KRC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (Symbol: KRC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $69.10, changing hands as low as $67.77 per share. Kilroy Realty Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KRC's low point in its 52 week range is $60.37 per share, with $79.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.12.

