Kilroy Realty (FRA:KRC) Price Target Increased by 6.17% to 37.47

The average one-year price target for Kilroy Realty (FRA:KRC) has been revised to 37.47 / share. This is an increase of 6.17% from the prior estimate of 35.29 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 31.40 to a high of 46.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.86% from the latest reported closing price of 33.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 671 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kilroy Realty. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 5.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRC is 0.21%, a decrease of 1.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.64% to 121,670K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 5,478K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,553K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRC by 15.14% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 5,416K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,782K shares, representing a decrease of 6.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRC by 14.89% over the last quarter.

Resolution Capital holds 4,703K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,070K shares, representing an increase of 34.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRC by 38.11% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,623K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,692K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRC by 22.21% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 3,890K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,906K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRC by 11.36% over the last quarter.

