Kilroy Realty (FRA:KRC) Price Target Increased by 5.22% to 39.43

The average one-year price target for Kilroy Realty (FRA:KRC) has been revised to 39.43 / share. This is an increase of 5.22% from the prior estimate of 37.47 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 32.18 to a high of 47.23 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.81% from the latest reported closing price of 28.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 672 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kilroy Realty. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 4.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRC is 0.22%, an increase of 2.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.53% to 120,364K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 5,478K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,553K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRC by 51.86% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 5,416K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,782K shares, representing a decrease of 6.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRC by 14.89% over the last quarter.

Resolution Capital holds 4,703K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,070K shares, representing an increase of 34.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRC by 38.11% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,688K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,623K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRC by 21.14% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 3,890K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,906K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRC by 11.36% over the last quarter.

