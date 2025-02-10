News & Insights

KILROY REALTY Earnings Results: $KRC Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 10, 2025 — 05:51 pm EST

KILROY REALTY ($KRC) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported earnings of $1.20 per share, beating estimates of $0.33 by $0.87. The company also reported revenue of $286,380,000, beating estimates of $281,825,642 by $4,554,358.

KILROY REALTY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 148 institutional investors add shares of KILROY REALTY stock to their portfolio, and 165 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • INVESCO LTD. removed 2,640,453 shares (-83.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $102,185,531
  • RESOLUTION CAPITAL LTD added 1,435,152 shares (+56.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $55,540,382
  • BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,356,352 shares (-8.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,864,438
  • PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC added 1,182,475 shares (+428.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $45,761,782
  • GRS ADVISORS, LLC added 801,615 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $31,022,500
  • MACQUARIE GROUP LTD added 779,888 shares (+97.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $30,181,665
  • D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 658,550 shares (-98.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $25,485,885

