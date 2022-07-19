Kilroy Realty Corporation's (NYSE:KRC) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

With its stock down 31% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC). However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Specifically, we decided to study Kilroy Realty's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kilroy Realty is:

3.7% = US$211m ÷ US$5.7b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.04 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Kilroy Realty's Earnings Growth And 3.7% ROE

It is hard to argue that Kilroy Realty's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even when compared to the industry average of 6.5%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Despite this, surprisingly, Kilroy Realty saw an exceptional 29% net income growth over the past five years. Therefore, there could be other reasons behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Kilroy Realty's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 11% in the same period, which is great to see.

NYSE:KRC Past Earnings Growth July 19th 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is KRC fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Kilroy Realty Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Kilroy Realty seems to be paying out most of its income as dividends judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 50%, meaning the company retains only 50% of its income. However, this is typical for REITs as they are often required by law to distribute most of their earnings. In spite of this, the company was able to grow its earnings significantly, as we saw above.

Moreover, Kilroy Realty is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 49% of its profits over the next three years. However, Kilroy Realty's ROE is predicted to rise to 7.0% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Summary

In total, it does look like Kilroy Realty has some positive aspects to its business. That is, quite an impressive growth in earnings. However, the low profit retention means that the company's earnings growth could have been higher, had it been reinvesting a higher portion of its profits. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.