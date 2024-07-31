Kilroy Realty Corporation Reveals Decline In Q2 Bottom Line, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $49.21 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $55.59 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.2% to $280.73 million from $284.28 million last year.

Kilroy Realty Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $49.21 Mln. vs. $55.59 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.41 vs. $0.47 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $280.73 Mln vs. $284.28 Mln last year.

