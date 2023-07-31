Kilroy Realty Corporation Reveals Climb In Q2 Profit, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $55.6 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $47.1 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $284.3 million from $271.2 million last year.

Kilroy Realty Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $55.6 Mln. vs. $47.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.47 vs. $0.40 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.39 -Revenue (Q2): $284.3 Mln vs. $271.2 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.67 to $1.77

