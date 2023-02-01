Kilroy Realty Corporation Q4 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $52.6 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $47.6 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.9% to $284.3 million from $261.1 million last year.

Kilroy Realty Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $52.6 Mln. vs. $47.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.45 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $284.3 Mln vs. $261.1 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.