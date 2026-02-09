Kilroy Realty Corporation Q4 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) released a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $12.44 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $59.46 million, or $0.50 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.0% to $272.18 million from $286.37 million last year.

Kilroy Realty Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $12.44 Mln. vs. $59.46 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.10 vs. $0.50 last year. -Revenue: $272.18 Mln vs. $286.37 Mln last year.

Full Year 2026 guidance Range per share - diluted = $0.59 - $0.79

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.