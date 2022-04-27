Kilroy Realty Corporation Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $53.1 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $497.6 million, or $4.26 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Kilroy Realty Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $137.8 million or $1.16 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.7% to $265.5 million from $235.6 million last year.

Kilroy Realty Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $53.1 Mln. vs. $497.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.45 vs. $4.26 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.41 -Revenue (Q1): $265.5 Mln vs. $235.6 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.44-$4.58

