Markets
KRC

Kilroy Realty Corporation Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $53.1 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $497.6 million, or $4.26 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Kilroy Realty Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $137.8 million or $1.16 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.7% to $265.5 million from $235.6 million last year.

Kilroy Realty Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $53.1 Mln. vs. $497.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.45 vs. $4.26 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.41 -Revenue (Q1): $265.5 Mln vs. $235.6 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.44-$4.58

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KRC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular