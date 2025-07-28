Kilroy Realty Corporation Profit Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $68.44 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $49.21 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.3% to $289.89 million from $280.73 million last year.

Kilroy Realty Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $68.44 Mln. vs. $49.21 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.57 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue: $289.89 Mln vs. $280.73 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.