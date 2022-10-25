Kilroy Realty Corporation Profit Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $79.8 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $47.0 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.8% to $276.0 million from $232.3 million last year.

Kilroy Realty Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $79.8 Mln. vs. $47.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.68 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $276.0 Mln vs. $232.3 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.