Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.52 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 13, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KRC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $68.89, the dividend yield is 3.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KRC was $68.89, representing a -6.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $74.05 and a 52.14% increase over the 52 week low of $45.28.

KRC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). KRC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.65. Zacks Investment Research reports KRC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2.34%, compared to an industry average of 2.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the krc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KRC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KRC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (GBLD)

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ESML with an increase of 1.56% over the last 100 days. GBLD has the highest percent weighting of KRC at 2.44%.

