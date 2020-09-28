Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KRC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.09% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $52.17, the dividend yield is 3.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KRC was $52.17, representing a -41.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $88.99 and a 13.51% increase over the 52 week low of $45.96.

KRC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). KRC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.62. Zacks Investment Research reports KRC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -4.3%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

