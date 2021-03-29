Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KRC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that KRC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of KRC was $68, representing a -3.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $70.54 and a 50.18% increase over the 52 week low of $45.28.

KRC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). KRC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.63. Zacks Investment Research reports KRC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.88%, compared to an industry average of 5.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KRC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KRC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KRC as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (ESML).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ESML with an increase of 41.67% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KRC at 0.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.