Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KRC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that KRC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $72.36, the dividend yield is 2.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KRC was $72.36, representing a -2.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $74.05 and a 59.81% increase over the 52 week low of $45.28.

KRC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). KRC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.52. Zacks Investment Research reports KRC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -.63%, compared to an industry average of 1.1%.

Interested in gaining exposure to KRC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KRC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (KRC)

iShares Trust (KRC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ESML with an increase of 11.63% over the last 100 days. GBLD has the highest percent weighting of KRC at 2.71%.

