Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.52 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 12, 2022. Shareholders who purchased KRC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $66.83, the dividend yield is 3.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KRC was $66.83, representing a -9.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $74.05 and a 23.17% increase over the 52 week low of $54.26.

KRC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). KRC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.63. Zacks Investment Research reports KRC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.75%, compared to an industry average of 3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the krc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.