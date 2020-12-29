Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KRC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.09% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $57, the dividend yield is 3.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KRC was $57, representing a -35.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $88.99 and a 25.88% increase over the 52 week low of $45.28.

KRC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). KRC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.63. Zacks Investment Research reports KRC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -3.94%, compared to an industry average of -3.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KRC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.