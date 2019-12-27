Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.485 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KRC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that KRC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $83.14, the dividend yield is 2.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KRC was $83.14, representing a -2.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $85.29 and a 38.66% increase over the 52 week low of $59.96.

KRC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). KRC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.76. Zacks Investment Research reports KRC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 10.99%, compared to an industry average of -1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KRC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KRC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KRC as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Value (MDYV)

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

iShares Trust (ESML).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IJJ with an increase of 12.63% over the last 100 days. MDYV has the highest percent weighting of KRC at 0.86%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.