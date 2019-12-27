Dividends
KRC

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.485 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KRC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that KRC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $83.14, the dividend yield is 2.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KRC was $83.14, representing a -2.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $85.29 and a 38.66% increase over the 52 week low of $59.96.

KRC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). KRC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.76. Zacks Investment Research reports KRC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 10.99%, compared to an industry average of -1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KRC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KRC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have KRC as a top-10 holding:

  • SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Value (MDYV)
  • iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
  • iShares Trust (ESML).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IJJ with an increase of 12.63% over the last 100 days. MDYV has the highest percent weighting of KRC at 0.86%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KRC


Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular