Kilroy Realty Corporation Bottom Line Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $156.22 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $52.37 million, or $0.44 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.5% to $279.74 million from $289.93 million last year.

Kilroy Realty Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $156.22 Mln. vs. $52.37 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.31 vs. $0.44 last year. -Revenue: $279.74 Mln vs. $289.93 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.46 - $2.52

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.