(RTTNews) - Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) said on Thursday that its Chief Executive Officer John B. Kilroy is retiring as of the end of 2023.

The company added that it intends to retain an executive search firm to find a new CEO, which will include both internal and external candidates, with a targeted start date of January 1, 2024.

