Killi Resources Unveils Promising Anomaly in Queensland

November 20, 2024 — 06:48 pm EST

Killi Resources Limited (AU:KLI) has released an update.

Killi Resources Limited has identified a significant induced polarization (IP) anomaly at the Baloo Prospect within its Mt Rawdon West Project in Queensland, suggesting the presence of a promising gold-copper porphyry mineral system. The geophysical survey indicates a potential sulphide-bearing unit beneath an existing surface anomaly, aligning with surface mapping that shows features typical of porphyry systems. These findings bolster the potential for a substantial mineral deposit, with further drilling planned to explore the anomaly.

