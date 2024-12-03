Killi Resources Uncovers Promising Mineral System in Queensland

Killi Resources Limited (AU:KLI) has released an update.
Killi Resources Limited has announced promising drill results from its Mt Rawdon West project in Queensland, highlighting a significant mineralized system with gold, silver, and copper over a 1.8km trend. Initial findings suggest proximity to a potential intrusive mineralized system, and further exploration is planned to assess the district’s full potential. These results indicate a high potential for a new copper-gold mineral system, exciting investors and stakeholders in the mining sector.
