Killi Resources Uncovers Promising Mineral System in Queensland

December 03, 2024 — 06:27 pm EST

Killi Resources Limited (AU:KLI) has released an update.

Killi Resources Limited has announced promising drill results from its Mt Rawdon West project in Queensland, highlighting a significant mineralized system with gold, silver, and copper over a 1.8km trend. Initial findings suggest proximity to a potential intrusive mineralized system, and further exploration is planned to assess the district’s full potential. These results indicate a high potential for a new copper-gold mineral system, exciting investors and stakeholders in the mining sector.

For further insights into AU:KLI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

