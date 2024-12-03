Killi Resources Uncovers Promising Mineral System in Queensland

Killi Resources Limited (AU:KLI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Killi Resources Limited has announced promising drill results from its Mt Rawdon West project in Queensland, highlighting a significant mineralized system with gold, silver, and copper over a 1.8km trend. Initial findings suggest proximity to a potential intrusive mineralized system, and further exploration is planned to assess the district’s full potential. These results indicate a high potential for a new copper-gold mineral system, exciting investors and stakeholders in the mining sector.

For further insights into AU:KLI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.