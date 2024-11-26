News & Insights

Killi Resources Partners with Gold Fields in Gold Hunt

November 26, 2024 — 08:01 pm EST

Killi Resources Limited (AU:KLI) has released an update.

Killi Resources Limited has announced that Gold Fields has started an airborne gravity survey at the West Tanami Gold Project in Western Australia as part of an agreement that could see Gold Fields earn up to an 85% stake by investing $13 million in exploration. The survey marks a strategic step towards uncovering a large-scale gold system in the region, known for its rich mineral deposits. This partnership aims to leverage the current market gold price and thoroughly explore the promising geological belt.

