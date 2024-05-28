News & Insights

Killi Resources Director Bolsters Shareholding

Killi Resources Limited (AU:KLI) has released an update.

In a notable change of financial interest for Killi Resources Limited, Director Richard Bevan acquired 250,000 fully paid ordinary shares, bringing his total holdings to 2,147,883 shares. The transaction, valued at $10,328, was an on-market purchase and took place on May 28, 2024. Importantly, all trading of shares occurred outside of the company’s closed period, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

