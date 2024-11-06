Killam Apartment REIT Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

Killam Apartment REIT Un (TSE:KMP.UN) has released an update.

Killam Apartment REIT reported a strong third quarter in 2024 with a 3.1% increase in funds from operations per unit and notable growth in net operating income. The company also achieved a historic low in debt as a percentage of total assets, reflecting its improved financial position and flexibility for future growth.

For further insights into TSE:KMP.UN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.