Killam Apartment REIT Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

Killam Apartment REIT Un (TSE:KMP.UN) has released an update.
Killam Apartment REIT reported a strong third quarter in 2024 with a 3.1% increase in funds from operations per unit and notable growth in net operating income. The company also achieved a historic low in debt as a percentage of total assets, reflecting its improved financial position and flexibility for future growth.
