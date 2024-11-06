News & Insights

Stocks

Killam Apartment REIT Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

November 06, 2024 — 06:43 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Killam Apartment REIT Un (TSE:KMP.UN) has released an update.

Killam Apartment REIT reported a strong third quarter in 2024 with a 3.1% increase in funds from operations per unit and notable growth in net operating income. The company also achieved a historic low in debt as a percentage of total assets, reflecting its improved financial position and flexibility for future growth.

For further insights into TSE:KMP.UN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.