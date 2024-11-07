Killam Apartment REIT Proposes Structural Simplification

Killam Apartment REIT Un (TSE:KMP.UN) has released an update.

Killam Apartment REIT urges its unitholders to vote in favor of a proposed plan to streamline its organizational structure by dissolving its subsidiary, Killam Properties Inc. This move is expected to enhance cash flow for distributions and simplify its tax and legal obligations, aligning with best corporate governance practices.

